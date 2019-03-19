Upcoming Workshops on Working with Video

Integrating film and video into your course – Learn more about the diverse film content offered by the library’s subscription resources and how to incorporate it into your course. We will create clips from Kanopy and Kaltura, relocate them within Moodle, and explore Kaltura’s video assignment feature. ( March 26 )

Using Kaltura CaptureSpace and video quizzes – CaptureSpace is a lightweight, but very useful, tool that can record audio, video, screen, or any combination. Learn to create your own videos on the fly, request closed captions, and create interactive video quizzes. (April 11)

Both video workshops will be held during common hour, from 12:15 – 1:15, in LITC room 181. Please RSVP by following the linked workshop titles above so that we can estimate attendance. Don’t forget your laptop! A microphone will also be helpful. Light lunch will be served.



