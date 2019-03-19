The Department of Research, Instruction, and Technology is organizing Trinity College’s first Day of Digital Scholarship to be held on April 9th. From noon to 2:00 p.m., students and faculty will have the chance to display their digital scholarship and discuss it with members of the campus community in the library’s Center for Educational Technology and Digital Scholarship Lab. Faculty who assign digital projects as part of course work may want to encourage students to share finished work, or to share works in progress and get feedback. We are interested in submissions of digital scholarship defined broadly, including but not limited to digital exhibits, websites, films, portfolios, podcasts, timelines, maps, data analysis and visualizations, etc. made by students and faculty. To submit a project, visit The Incubator,which will collect digital scholarship created at Trinity College. For more information, please contact Mary Mahoney.