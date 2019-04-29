This project was submitted for the Spring 2019 3D Printing and Design Competition. Participants were asked to respond to the following prompt: “We want to know how you created your project, what inspired you, what you learned along the way, and where it might lead you. In short we want you to tell us the story behind the project and reflect on the process.”

Response:

This product was a part of our inorganic chemistry course. Using 3D printing we were able to compose the structure of rock salt (NaCl) something that most people are familiar with. This project allowed for the understanding and break down of the rock salt structure into octahedrons which were eventually glued together. The assembly process allowed for a better understanding of how the pieces fit together to create the overall structure. Also, the 3D visual gives a nice representation of the tetrahedral holes in the structure.