In a display case, on the second floor of the Clement Chemistry Building at Trinity College, are a number of hand-made models of ionic compounds. Ionic compounds form crystals, which consist of many alternating positive and negative ions bonded together in a matrix. These original models were made out of cardboard paper and were glued together in the mid-1970’s; as a result, they have begun to deteriorate with time. Professor Parr, our Inorganic Chemistry professor, developed the idea to re-create these model structures with the modern technology of our era: 3D printers. The model we re-created using the 3D printers was the crystal structure of Nickel Arsenide (NiAs). NiAs has a common structural arrangement shared by many sulfides of the transition metals. The octahedron orientation of this structure visually depicts the tetrahedral vacancies. This structure has a hexagonal close packing of arsenic anions (As3-) with all the octahedral holes occupied by nickel cations (Ni2+). This hexagonal close packing structure consists of a repeat of two layers, which can be referred to as layers A and B. Layer A was printed in green, while layer B was printed in white to distinguish between the two. For those who are not familiar with the arrangement of crystal structures on an ionic level, it is important to note that the structural properties mentioned above provide important information about the way a given ion interacts with other ions.