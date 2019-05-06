3D Printing and Design Competition Results

We ended up with a total of 13 projects submitted by 25 students. All students who participated were given $5 in Bantam Bucks. After much deliberation the panel of judges have awarded the following prizes:

1st place, $250: Oscar Dial for his King Chess Piece Pepper Shaker

2nd place, $125: Joseph Orosco for his Inspirational Butterfly

3rd place $75: Clear Tavarez for her Crystal Sculpture

The People’s Choice Award of $50 goes to Katie Greer for her Keychain

Thank you to everyone who submitted a project and I would also like to extend a special thanks to the panel of judges:

Nicholas Marino

Kevin Huang

Kirk Boyd

Joelle Thomas