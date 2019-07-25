Learn Digital Tools in Summer Studio

The Research, Instruction, Technology (RIT) staff are hosting a series of Summer Studio events designed to offer the opportunity to learn more about digital scholarship and to experiment with digital tools. All are welcome, and there is no prior experience necessary.

Please add these future summer studio dates to your calendar. Each meeting will focus on learning a new digital tool and will meet at 11 am in Computing Lab B02:

Monday, July 29th: Storymap JS (A Knightlab tool that tells stories using maps) led by Cheryl Cape

Monday, August 5th: Voyant (A web-based reading and analysis environment for digital texts) led by Jason Jones

Monday, August 12th: Canva (A free graphic design tool) led by Mary Mahoney

Monday, August 19th: Twine (An open-source tool for creating interactive, non-linear stories) led by Joelle Thomas