Save the Date! Faculty Jumpstart Day (8/27)

On Tuesday, August 27th, Information Services will host Faculty Jumpstart Day in partnership with CTL, the Writing and Rhetoric program, the Aetna Quantitative Center, Student Accessibility Services, and the Liberal Arts Action Lab. Faculty Jumpstart Day is an opportunity to polish your syllabus, fine-tune assignments, get help with Moodle and other technology, and collaborate with colleagues.



A variety of one-on-one and group sessions will be offered throughout the day between 10:00am-3:00pm on Level 1 of the library. More details to follow. Lunch will be served. Please RSVP here!

