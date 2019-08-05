Kaltura streaming video has replaced its lightweight screencast tool, CaptureSpace, with a new tool called Kaltura Capture. The new tool provides many of the same functions as CaptureSpace, but is more streamlined and easy to use.

Use the Kaltura Capture tool to create on-the-fly screencasts and presentations. Once uploaded to the “My Media” library, you can use the editor to trim and do other minor edits. Your video can then be shared with a course, with colleagues, or posted anywhere. See this documentation page or contact your instructional technologist for more information.

The post Introducing Kaltura Capture appeared first on Trinity College Educational Technology.