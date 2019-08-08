Jump Start 2019

On Tuesday, August 27, Information Services will host Faculty Jumpstart Day, co-sponsored by CTL.
Faculty Jumpstart Day is an opportunity to polish your syllabus, fine-tune assignments, get help with Moodle and other technology, and collaborate in short one-on-one appointments with librarians, instructional technologists, and representatives from the Writing and Rhetoric program, the Aetna Quantitative Center, CHER, and Student Accessibility Services. A variety of drop-in group sessions will also be offered. Feel free to come and go as you like throughout the day.
All sessions will be held on Level 1 of the library between 10am and 3pm. During lunch, Lori Clapis from the Student Accessibility Center will give a short talk. Please RSVP here: https://libcal.trincoll.edu/calendar/rit/jumpstart
Topics include:
Moodle: gradebook, assignments, quizzes and anything else
Accessibility, student accommodations, SensusAccess (file conversion, OCR)
Student advising
Working with community partners
Poll Everywhere, clickers
3D printing/VR/Drones
Lecture capture, video assignments, transcripts and captions
Coursepacks, copyright, OER
Video streaming: Kaltura/Kanopy/Swank/Films on Demand
Digital Repository
Library research, instruction, courseguides
Bibliographic management, Zotero and citations
Classroom technology, wireless projection
Posters/Presentations
Digital scholarship
Image collection, ArtStor, digitization
Web presence: WordPress, Domain of One’s Own
Group Sessions:
Learn More about Moodle. Bring questions!
What Is Digital Scholarship? Learn about tools and methods you can use with your students.
Creating Websites with Domain of One’s Own
Interactivity in the Classroom: Poll Everywhere, collaborative annotation with Hypothesis
Making as an assignment: 3D printing, podcasting, video production, web sites
