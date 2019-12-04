Procrastinate no more!

Need to study for finals or finish a project? Sign up for the Long Night Against Procrastination for four hours of access to a quiet study space and people to help with research papers, digital projects, finals, etc. There will be scheduled study breaks for yoga, pizza, cute animal videos, and bubble wrap popping… all of which will help you to de-stress. Coffee, tea, and snacks will be provided throughout the night. RSVP online (required). December 10, 8:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m., Raether Library

