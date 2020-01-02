WITT: Winter Institute for Teaching and Technology

Please join us on Monday January 13th, 9:00am – 2:00pm, in the Library’s Engelhard Reading Room for our semi-annual symposium on teaching, technology, and scholarship.

Tentative Agenda

9:00 Welcome, Jason Jones

9:05 – 9:20 RIT projects review, Angie Wolf

9:20 – 9:40 Finding and using usage data in Moodle, Amy Harrell & Cheryl Cape

9:40 – 10:20

Building Learning Resources for Calculus 1, Ryan Pellico

Lab Safety with Kaltura, Ed Fitzgerald

Whobannedit project, Tom Lefebvre

10:20– 10:30 Break

10:30 – 10:45 Creating Exhibits in Scalar, Amy Harrell, Mary Mahoney, Joelle Thomas, Katie Bauer

10:45 – 11:35 An Aptitude for Maptitude: Math, Redistricting, and Technology, Kyle Evans

11:35 – 11:45 Announcements, Jason Jones

11:45 – 1:00 Lunch & Keynote: Misinformation and Critical Reasoning: New Challenges and New Approaches, Mike Caulfield, head of the Digital Polarization Initiative of the American Democracy Project at Washington State University Vancouver.

1:00 – 1:45 Workshop: organize your appointments and meeting with Microsoft Bookings, Jason Jones

Please register so that we have an accurate count for lunch. We hope to see you there!

