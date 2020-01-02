Please join us on Monday January 13th, 9:00am – 2:00pm, in the Library’s Engelhard Reading Room for our semi-annual symposium on teaching, technology, and scholarship.
Tentative Agenda
9:00 Welcome, Jason Jones
9:05 – 9:20 RIT projects review, Angie Wolf
9:20 – 9:40 Finding and using usage data in Moodle, Amy Harrell & Cheryl Cape
9:40 – 10:20
- Building Learning Resources for Calculus 1, Ryan Pellico
- Lab Safety with Kaltura, Ed Fitzgerald
- Whobannedit project, Tom Lefebvre
10:20– 10:30 Break
10:30 – 10:45 Creating Exhibits in Scalar, Amy Harrell, Mary Mahoney, Joelle Thomas, Katie Bauer
10:45 – 11:35 An Aptitude for Maptitude: Math, Redistricting, and Technology, Kyle Evans
11:35 – 11:45 Announcements, Jason Jones
11:45 – 1:00 Lunch & Keynote: Misinformation and Critical Reasoning: New Challenges and New Approaches, Mike Caulfield, head of the Digital Polarization Initiative of the American Democracy Project at Washington State University Vancouver.
1:00 – 1:45 Workshop: organize your appointments and meeting with Microsoft Bookings, Jason Jones
Please register so that we have an accurate count for lunch. We hope to see you there!
The post WITT: Winter Institute for Teaching and Technology appeared first on Trinity College Educational Technology.