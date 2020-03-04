Non-instructional resources for Trinity staff and students

The Research, Instruction, Technology group provides support for students, staff and faculty for projects, tools and initiatives that are not directly related to instruction. Explore the resources listed below for more information and contact us if you have any questions.

Office 365

Office 365 is Microsoft’s integrated cloud, desktop and mobile app business suite, which includes the standard Office programs (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Teams collaboration software, synchronized OneDrive file storage, communications platform Skype for Business, and much more. Look through some of our recent tutorials below:

Teams – Using video in Microsoft Teams

OneDrive – How to access Office 365 OneDrive and why you might want to!

Skype for Business – Getting Started with Skype for Business at Trinity Logging into Skype for Business on a mobile device or a Mac

Bloomberg Professional

The Financial Research and Technology Center, also know as the Bloomberg lab, is located on level A of the library and hosts 11 Bloomberg Professional terminals. Bloomberg Professional is the industry leader in providing real-time data on financial markets, along with breaking news and in-depth research and analysis. For information on how to get started on the terminal, go to http://commons.trincoll.edu/frtc. Students are encouraged to become Bloomberg certified by completing the 12-hour online asynchronous Bloomberg Market Concepts course through the terminal. The terminal can also be used to help with job searches and recruitment.

Web Sites

Trinity has two platforms where students, faculty and staff can create a personalized website. We recommend starting with Domain of One’s Own, at http://domains.trincoll.edu, where you can create and customize your own domain using WordPress, Drupal or any other content management system. Look through the Domains documentation to get started plus check out a sample WordPress site created by a Trinity alum. The second platform is our multi-site WordPress install, located at http://commons.trincoll.edu. This platform is useful for creating a shared web spaces among Trinity users, and you can request a site at https://commons.trincoll.edu/request-a-site/. For help with either of these platforms, stop by the Student Technology Assistant desk on level 1 of the library, email sta-help@trincoll.edu, or make an appointment.

Digital Scholarship

We support digital scholarship, which is any scholarly process or product that utilizes digital tools, technologies, research methods, or platforms. It can be individual or collaborative, simple or complex, and may result in physical or digital output. Examples include textual analysis, 3D printing, data visualization, mapping, websites, video, and audio projects. Completed and in-progress projects are hosted on our Incubator site, and in the spring, the Day of Digital Scholarship is a chance to showcase your project to the Trinity community.

LinkedIn Learning

LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com) is a massive collection of video tutorials that allow students, faculty and staff to learn specific software (e.g. Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint), programming concepts and skills (e.g. WordPress, HTML, CSS and Javascript) and design principles (like typography, color theory and typography). LinkedIn Learning also has tutorials on how to search for a job and career development.

Research support

The Research Librarians partner with Trinity faculty and students to support a wide range of research projects, as well as the cultivation of information literacy skills. Students can make a one-on-one appointment with a Research Librarian, and they can also get help from the Peer Research Assistants during evening hours.

