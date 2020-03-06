Friday, March 6

Research, Instruction, Technology has drafted (just a draft! it will change!) a guide to some technologies that faculty might use to transform their classes for online delivery in the event of a campus closure. NB: These are mostly technological suggestions, offered to aid faculty members and departments as they contemplate such changes in the current crisis.

A couple of other things:

Recognizing that many people find Zoom more familiar/comfortable than Teams or Skype for Business, we are offering Zoom as a videoconferencing option. More details soon, but you will be able to get a basic account at https://trincoll.zoom.us. Basic accounts allow you to meet up to 100 people, for up to 40 minutes, with local recording of files. “Pro” accounts, with unlimited time limits and cloud recording with transcriptions, will be available to faculty teaching affected classes. (Currently the Rome faculty.)

More information on accessibility concerns is coming. Moodle does allow you to offer extended time on quizzes/exams, and PowerPoint, Kaltura, Zoom, and Teams all offer some version of transcriptions.

We are organizing a series of workshops that will begin almost immediately next week.

We are also pulling together resources for students, which will be ready next week.

In terms of equipment needed: If you have a computer with a webcam, you have everything you need. This means: most recent-vintage Windows or Mac laptops, or almost any Mac desktop. Chromebooks are touch-and-go. Smartphones can work as videocameras in a pinch.

It is worth going through some of the exercises identified by Indiana University: communicate with students; consult with your department; practice using some of the tools. In particular, I (Jason) think getting familiar with receiving assignments online, regardless of a closure is a good place to start.

(Also: Clean your phone!)

The post Readying for a pandemic appeared first on Trinity College Educational Technology.