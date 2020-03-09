Initial Schedule of Training for Remote Courses

Schedule of In-Person Workshops March 9-13

Notes: It is our intention that the workshops (not the drop-in hours) will be recorded and made available online. It is also our intention to begin offering some additional training sessions via videoconference, also on Wednesday. A schedule for these will be ready by the end of day on Monday. These will also be recorded and made available online. We also intend to assemble a Frequently Asked Questions document of questions that come in either via email or during the drop-in hours.

Monday, March 9

1pm-6pm LITC 182: Drop-in hours for questions about course transformation for remote instruction. (Come with any questions, from “Where do I begin?” or “Do I have the right gear?” to “How can I accomplish this one specific thing?”)

Tuesday, March 10

8.30-6pm: LITC 182: Drop-in hours for questions about remote instruction.

Wednesday, March 11

8.30-6pm: LITC 182: Drop-in hours for questions about remote instruction.

9am-9.45am: LITC Blume Lab (Level 1): Moodle 1: Getting Started from Scratch. 10am-11am: LITC Phelan Lab (Level A): Recording a Lecture (Narrated Powerpoints, Kaltura Capture) 12pm-1pm: LITC B03 Lab: Moodle 2: Assignments & Discussion Forums 4:15-5:15: LITC Blume Lab (Level 1): Videoconferencing for Remote Instruction (Zoom)

Thursday, March 12

8.30-6pm: LITC 182: Drop-in hours for questions about remote instruction

9am-10am: LITC B03 Lab: Moodle 2: Assignments & Discussion Forums 12pm-1pm: LITC B02 Lab: Retrofitting Instructional Design for Remote Courses 3pm-4pm: LITC B03 Lab: Moodle 3: Quizzes/Exams (Including Video Quizzes) 4pm-5pm: LITC Blume Lab (Level 1): Recording a Lecture (Narrated PowerPoint, Kaltura Capture)

Friday, March 13

8.30am – 6pm: LITC 182: Drop-in hours for questions about remote instruction

9am-10am: LITC Blume Lab (Level 1): Moodle 3: Quizzes/Exams (including Video Quizzes)

11am-12pm: LITC B02: Videoconferencing for Remote Instruction (Zoom) 12pm-1pm: LITC B03: Retrofitting Instructional Design for Remote Courses 1pm-2pm: LITC B03: Moodle 4: The Gradebook

