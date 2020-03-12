Introduction to Zoom

Zoom is a web-based video conferencing tool with a local, desktop client; a web client; and a mobile app.

When providing synchronous online instruction, Zoom could help you:

Facilitate small-group discussions

Hold regularly scheduled office hours

Meet with a student to provide extra help

Conduct oral examinations.

We do not recommend Zoom for large lecture courses. If you are teaching a course with more than a dozen students, please consider using asynchronous methods of instruction, such as:

Once you are confident Zoom is the best tool for your course, spend some time experimenting with it. Zoom is a powerful tool with many features, and it is important to test them out before your first synchronous class meeting. Schedule a practice meeting with your teaching assistants, colleagues, or RIT staff to get a sense of what will work best for your students.

Also be sure to give yourself sufficient time before each class meeting to troubleshoot any technology issues.

Getting Started with Zoom

To use Zoom for the first time, visit trincoll.zoom.us and select the blue sign in button.

From here, log in with your TC username followed by @trincoll.edu.

This will allow you to access the Zoom web client.

To download and install the Zoom desktop client, click Host a Meeting in the top right corner of the screen.

You can also download the desktop client from the Zoom Download Center.

Getting Help

The Zoom Help Center provides extensive documentation about a variety of common tasks, such as:

You can access additional video tutorials via LinkedIn Learning.

