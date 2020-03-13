Zoom Breakout Rooms

By default, a Zoom session takes place entirely in the main room. If you want to split students into discussion groups, you can do so by creating breakout rooms. (NOTE: If you are recording your session to the cloud, Zoom will record the main room only.)

Create breakout rooms after you have started a Zoom session. Select that icon that looks like four squares. You can manually assign students to breakout rooms or let Zoom automatically divide them into the number of you groups you specify.

Once your rooms are assigned, be sure to open them for participants. Students will be prompted to click “Join” to enter their assigned rooms.

You can enter and exit the breakout rooms as you like while students are meeting in them. While a cloud recording will not include content from the breakout rooms, students can choose to create a local recording of their room.

When you’re finished using breakout rooms, be sure to close them to return your students to the main room. They can return immediately or be automatically returned after 60 seconds.

