Support Over Spring Break for Remote Instruction

As described in my email on Friday the 13th. Also, please remember to bring, if possible, any device you intend to teach with, so that you can make sure you understand how it will handle what you want to assign.

As I said in the email, please teach with whatever technology you are comfortable with. The only thing that really matters is: there’s a clear communication plan that your students know; that it’s clear where you’re going to put things (resources, links, whatever); and that it’s clear where you’re going to look for their work. None of this depends on any platform–email could accomplish all of these goals. None of us knows how the internet-based services will react under this month’s load.

Drop-in hours in LITC 182: M-F 9am-4pm.

New: Zoom drop-in hours: M-F 10-12 and 2-4. Join this meeting room at any time during those hours: https://trincoll.zoom.us/my/rit.trinity

Daily schedule (all workshops are in the Blume lab ) :

Monday, March 16

10am-11am: Recording a Lecture

11-12am: Moodle 1: Getting started from Scratch

2-3pm: Videoconferencing for Remote Instruction (Zoom basics)

3-4pm: Zoom: Beyond the Basics

Tuesday, March 17

10am-11am: Moodle 2: Assignments & Discussion Forums

12-1pm: Some Instructional Design Considerations

3-4pm: Moodle 3: Quizzes/Exams (including Video Quizzes)

4-5: Recording a Lecture

Wednesday, March 18

10-11: Videoconferencing for Remote Instruction (Zoom Basics)

11-12: Zoom: Beyond the Basics

12-1: Some Instructional Design Considerations

2-3: Moodle 4: The Gradebook

Thursday, March 19

10-11: Recording a Lecture

11-12: Moodle 1: Getting Started from Scratch

2-3: Moodle 2: Assignments and Discussion Forums

4-5: Videoconferencing for Remote Instruction (Zoom basics)

Friday, March 20

10-11: Moodle 3: Quizzes/Exams (including Video Quizzes) (via Zoom)

11-12: Some Instructional Design Considerations (via Zoom)

2-3: Moodle 4: The Gradebook (via Zoom)

3-4: Zoom: Beyond the Basics (Blume Lab)

