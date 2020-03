1. When you schedule the meeting in Zoom (through your browser or through the Zoom client), set the Audio option to “Telephone”:

2. Start the meeting through your browser or through the Zoom client and click the Info icon to display the information participants will need.

3. Direct participants to dial the Dial: number, then enter the Meeting ID and Participant ID when prompted.

