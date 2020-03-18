Installing STATA

All Trinity faculty and students can now install STATA on their personal machines. Once installed it will be fully functional without the need for any type of internet access until June 1, 2020.

Downloads

License file – (same for Windows and Mac)

Windows

Mac

Installation Instructions

Windows

Double-click on the SetupStata16.exe file you downloaded

When prompted which version to install choose STATA IC (InterCooled)

For trouble-free installation, install in the default directories as referenced in the setup program

For more details on installation, see the Installation Guide

Mac

Download the disk image using the link above. If the disk image does not automatically open, double-click on Stata16.dmg after downloading it.

Double-click the Installer application.

You might see the warning “Installer” is an application downloaded from the Internet. Are you sure you want to open it. If so, click the Open button from the warning dialog to launch the installer.

When prompted which version to install choose STATA IC (InterCooled)

For more details on installation, see the Installation Guide.

For more details when using Safari see this installation guide.

