A Student’s Guide to Remote Learning

Information Services is committed to assisting students during the remote learning period. This guide lists resources and documentation to help students use the technologies required to participate in online learning. Please check this post regularly as we will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

The Information Services Desk is working remotely and can be contacted by phone, email, and help tickets. Student Technology Assistants are also available for remote help weekdays from 9:00 – 5:00 EST, and can be contacted at sta-help@trincoll.edu.

Library research services and many online collections are available remotely. Please see the Library home page for the most up to date information. You can still make an appointment with a librarian and meet via Zoom.

Speaking of Zoom, many courses will be using this videoconferencing tool, and we have some tips for how to join in. It can be used with your desktop, laptop, or mobile device. You can share your screen with it, make recordings, and talk with your classmates. If you want to be ready to go before your first class, it may be a good idea to set up your account and download the Zoom app ahead of time.

Your class also may make heavier use of Moodle than previously. Most of the features in Moodle are easy to use without explanation, but each professor will use Moodle in different ways and to different degrees. Here are some things your professor might want you to do via Moodle:

You can also use some specialized software at home, such as SPSS and STATA.

Again, please feel free to get in touch with Information Services staff with any technological or research problem you may have. We are happy to help. Good luck!

