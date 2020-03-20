Installing Matlab

MathWorks is allowing access for students in Ryan Pellico’s MATH-210 course to use Matlab on their home computers. If you are an instructor or student that needs access for another class, please contact Cheryl Cape at cheryl.cape@trincoll.edu.

Mathworks has arranged a special license that instructors and students can use on their own computers through June 30, 2020. This license allows the use of MATLAB Online via any web browser or the installation of MATLAB on a personal desktop or laptop.

To get MATLAB access go to: https://www.mathworks.com/licensecenter/classroom/COVID-19_Access/ . Start by selecting ‘Create Account’ and make sure to use your trincoll email.

In addition, there are many other free MathWorks distance learning resources and tools available to students and professors that might be useful:

