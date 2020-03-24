Addressing Some Problematic Zoom Behavior

While many faculty who use Zoom have reported good experiences in their classes, there have a been a few instances of undesirable behavior, most of which can be addressed by changing a few settings.

There have been reports of unusual/disagreeable material being inadvertently shared to the class via Screen Sharing. To prevent this, you are able to restrict the ability of participants to share their screen. You can do this in “Settings” from the web. Log in to your account, find Settings on the left-hand part of the screen, then scroll to “In Meeting.” Find this setting:

Change “Who can share” from All Participants to “Host Only,” and you will be the only one who can share your screen.

It is also possible to change this setting during a meeting by using the Share Screen controls. Click on the little carat to the right of the green Share Screen icon

Select “Advanced Sharing Options,” and you’ll see the ability to toggle back and forth between “host only” and “all participants.”

Also, some faculty have reported interlopers in their class, with a smaller number of faculty reporting students having “fun” with their ability to change their display names in the participant list. To solve both these problems, use the “Manage Participants” window. To open the participants list as a host, click “Manage Participants” to the left of the green screen share button.

In the window that appears, click on the “More” button at the bottom of the screen, and you’ll see options to allow/disallow participants to unmute themselves and also to rename themselves. You can also, if you’re satisfied that everyone who needs to be in a meeting is there, lock the meeting, which prevents new participants from joining the meeting.

If anyone is in the meeting who should not be there, or is being disruptive, you can remove them. Find their name in the participant list, click the “more” button to the right of their name, then click “Remove.”

By default someone who has been removed cannot rejoin a meeting, though you can change this in settings.

Feel free to contact your instructional technologist or Jason Jones with any questions!

