A (growing) list of specialized software you can use at home

Adobe Creative Suite – Adobe has made the Creative Cloud Suite available for you to install on your personal computer. This license will last until the end of May.

SPSS – All Trinity faculty and students can install SPSS 26 on their personal machines, and it will be fully functional without the need for any type of internet access until July 31, 2020.

STATA – All Trinity faculty and students can now install STATA on their personal machines. Once installed it will be fully functional without the need for any type of internet access until June 1, 2020.

Matlab – Mathworks has arranged a special license that instructors and students can use on their own computers through June 30, 2020. This license allows the use of MATLAB Online via any web browser or the installation of MATLAB on a personal desktop or laptop.

