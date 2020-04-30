Remote Access to Bloomberg Market Concepts Course

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, Bloomberg is allowing colleges and universities with existing Bloomberg labs to offer the Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC) course to their students online for free (normally this is a $149 charge). If a student completes the Core Concepts modules in the BMC course, they become “Bloomberg certified” and can list this on a resume for job applications.

Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC) is a 12-hour self-paced e-learning course that provides an introduction to financial markets. By taking BMC, a student will learn about the different financial markets via 35 learning outcomes and will become familiar with over 100 Bloomberg terminal functions. The course consists of the Core Concepts module (Economic Indicators, Currencies, Fixed Income, and Equities) and two additional modules (Getting Started on the Terminal and Portfolio Management). Content is delivered with videos and reading segments, and comprehension is assessed with short quiz questions. You must score 75% or higher to complete each section. Since the course is asynchronous, you can stop and restart the course to fit your schedule.

To access BMC via the web, go to https://portal.bloombergforeducation.com/register and sign up for a Learner account using your trincoll email address. You do not need to have any experience with the Bloomberg terminal to create a BMC account.

After you have created an account and logged in, enroll in the Trinity College Bloomberg Market Concepts Course using class code GJD9ZX8KNH (see attached screenshot). There should not be any payment required to access the course. To finalize enrollment, click Checkout and you will then be asked to enter some optional demographic information and confirm your student status. Once you have enrolled, click on Access Courses to start the first session.

This free offer is only for active Trinity faculty, staff and students, and you must sign up before December 31, 2020. After you start the BMC course, you will have one year to complete it.

Any questions, please contact Cheryl Cape at cheryl.cape@trincoll.edu.

