Online Assessment

Assessments fall into two categories. Within these categories, there are further subcategories (low-stakes, high stakes, academic, authentic, etc.).

Formative Assessments

Formative assessments have a primary goal of improving the depth and quality of student learning, not to provide final evidence of learning or yielding grades. You will use these assessments to inform your teaching and to provide feedback to students. Students will use these assessments to inform their own view of their mastery and understanding of the subject matter.

Some examples of formative assessments for the virtual classroom:

Pre-tests of foundational knowledge Muddiest Point discussion forums Draft submissions of project sections Peer Review Self-check quizzes

Dylan Williams, a leading researcher in the field of assessment defines formative assessment like this: “Formative assessment describes all those processes by which teachers and learners use information about student achievement to make adjustments to students learning to improve their achievement.”

Summative Assessments

A summative assessment has a primary goal of providing proof of learning and assigning a grade or defining the level of knowledge a student has attained. You will use these types of assessments to decide if the student has achieved mastery of the course material. Students will use these assessments to judge whether they are capable of continuing in the field of study or similar high-level decisions. These assessments do not generally offer opportunities for revision or improvement.

Some examples of summative assessments for online learning:

Research Papers Quizzes Exams Problem Sets

Another way to differentiate assessment types is by relative value vis a vis their affect on a student’s ultimate assessment, their gradThese two categories are:

High stakes assessments Low-stakes assessments

High-Stakes Assessments

What is a high-stakes assessment? High-stakes assessments are defined by value more than type. They have six characteristics:

Given infrequently Is a single, defined assessment Has obvious, significant consequences for both success & failure High value relative to student’s final grade Summative in nature Feedback, if given is not timely

For example, if you assess your students with a midterm and a final exam that together yield more than fifty percent of a student’s final grade, even if students complete other forms of assessment, you are using high-stakes assessments because failure on these assessments will almost certainly result in failure of the course.

Fear is a primary motivator for students required to take high-stakes assessments. They will do whatever they need to do to succeed because there is so much at stake. This includes cheating, plagiarism, and cramming. These strategies might get them through the exam successfully. but may not yield a student who actually knows what the test claims to prove they know.

Low-stakes Assessments

Like the high-stakes assessments mentioned above, low-stakes assessments are defined by their relative value in relation to a student’s final grade. They also have certain recognizable characteristics:

Given frequently They individually, have low impact on final grade Formative in nature Feedback is timely

As championed by Dr. Scott Warnock of Drexel University, Frequent Low Stakes (FLS) assessments are about feedback. By giving more frequent assessments you dilute the impact of any one grade (good or bad) and reward consistent quality efforts. While high-stakes testing “discourage teachers from using strategies which promote inquiry and active student learning…” FLS methods do the opposite. FLS approaches foster transparency in grading and a collaborative academic atmosphere.

(borrowed from: https://ep.jhu.edu/files/assessment-types.pdf)