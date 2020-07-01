Further Reading

This section contains articles and resources for each of the preceding topic areas. You will be prompted to log in with your Trinity username and password to gain access.

Myth and Realities of Online Instruction

Forer, D., & Bechtel, S., et.al. (2019). Active connections: Means for faculty to create an environment in which students WANT to engage! Journal of College Teaching & Learning, 16(1), 1-10.

Goodchild, T. & Speed, E. (2019). Technology enhanced learning as transformative innovation: a note on the enduring myth of TEL. Teaching in Higher Education, 24(8), 948-963.

Montelongo, R. (2019). Less than/more than: Issues associated with high-impact online teaching and learning. Administrative Issues Journal: Connecting Education, Practice, and Research, 9(1), 68-79.

Course Environment

Fiock, H. (2020). Designing a community of inquiry in online courses. The International Review of Research in Open and Distributed Learning, 21(1), 135–153.

Glazier, R. A. (2016). Building rapport to improve retention and success in online classes. Journal of Political Science Education, 12(4), 437–456.

Jaggars, S. S., & Xu, D. (2016). How do online course design features influence student performance? Computers & Education, 95, 270–284.

St. Clair, D. (2015). A simple suggestion for reducing first-time online student anxiety. MERLOT Journal of Online Learning and Teaching, 11(1), 129–135.

Accessibility

Black, R. D., Weinberg, L. A., & Brodwin, M. G. (2015). Universal design for learning and instruction: Perspectives of students with disabilities in higher education. Exceptionality Education International, 25(2), 1–26.

Houston, L. (2018). Efficient strategies for integrating universal design for learning in the online classroom. Journal of Educators Online, 15(3).

Morris, K. K., Frechette, C., Iii, L. D., Stowell, N., Topping, N. E., & Brodosi, D. (2016). Closed captioning matters: Examining the value of closed captions for all students. Journal of Postsecondary Education and Disability, 29(3), 231–238.

Rao, K., Edelen-Smith, P., & Wailehua, C.-U. (2015). Universal design for online courses: Applying principles to pedagogy. Open Learning: The Journal of Open, Distance and e-Learning, 30(1), 35–52.

Active Learning

Baker, D. L. (2011). Designing and orchestrating online discussions. MERLOT Journal of Online Learning and Teaching, 7(3), 12.

Khan, A., Egbue, O., Palkie, B., & Madden, J. (2017). Active learning: Engaging students to maximize learning in an online course. Electronic Journal of E-Learning, 15(2), 107–115.

Larson, E., Aroz, J., & Nordin, E. (2019). The Goldilocks paradox: The need for instructor presence but not too much in an online discussion forum. Journal of Instructional Research, 8(2), 22–33.

Martin, F., & Bolliger, D. U. (2018). Engagement matters: Student perceptions on the importance of engagement strategies in the online learning environment. Online Learning, 22(1), 205–222.

Sharoff, L. (2019). Creative and innovative online teaching strategies: Facilitation for active participation. Journal of Educators Online, 16(2).

Instructional Design

Major, C. H. (2015). Chapter 5: Course Planning. In Teaching online: A guide to theory, research, and practice (pp. 109-130). Johns Hopkins University Press.

Joosten, T., Cusatis, R., & Harness, L. (2019). A Cross-institutional study of instructional characteristics and student outcomes: Are quality indicators of online courses able to predict student success? Online Learning, 23(4), 354-378.

Picciano, A. G. (2019). Blending with a purpose: The multimodal model. Online Learning, 13(1), 7-18.

Collaboration & Peer Communication

Cabero-Almenara, J., & Arancibia, M.L., Del Prete, A. (2018). Technical and didactic knowledge of the Moodle LMS in higher education. Beyond functional use. Journal of New Approaches in Educational Research, 8(1), 25-33.

Chadha, A. (2017). Comparing student reflectiveness in online discussion forums across modes of instruction and levels of courses. Journal of Educators Online, 14(2).

Donelan, H. & Kear, K. (2018). Creating and collaborating: Students’ and tutors’ perceptions of an online group project. International Review of Research in Open and Distributed Learning, 19(2), 37-54.

Assessment

Cross, T., & Palese, K. (2015). Increasing learning: Classroom assessment techniques in the online classroom. American Journal of Distance Education, 29(2), 98-108.

Conrad, D., & Openo, J. (2018). Assessment stragies for online learning: Engagement and authenticity. AU Press. (Open Access book)

Kaleci, D., & Akleman, E. (2019). Assessment of knowledge and confidence for e-learning. World Journal on Educational Technology: Current Issues, 11(1), 104-115.

Squire, N. (2019). Exploring quiz-style Powerpoint games as an innovative e-learning and teaching pedagogy. Journal of Instructional Research, 8(2), 44-60.

Creating Media

Dinmore, S. (2019). Beyond lecture capture: Creating digital video content for online learning–a case study. Journal of University Teaching and Learning Practice, 16(1).

Dunlap, J.C., & Lowenthal, P.R. (2016) Getting graphic about infographics: Design lessons learned from popular infographics. Journal of Visual Literacy, 35(1), 42-59.

Ou, C., & Joyner, D.A., & Goel, A.K. (2019). Designing and developing video lessons for online learning: A seven principle model. Online Learning, 23(2), 82-104.

Labs, the Arts, & Specialized Software

Faulconer, E.K., & Griffith, J.C., & Wood, B.L., & Acharyya, S., & Roberts. D.L. (2018). A comparison of online and traditional chemistry lecture and lab. Chemistry Education Research and Practice, 19(1), 392-397.

Son, J.Y. (2016). Comparing physical, virtual, and hybrid flipped labs for general education biology. Online Learning, 20(3), 228-243.

Online Resources

Crews, K. D. (2003). Copyright and distance education: Making sense of the TEACH Act. Change: The Magazine of Higher Learning, 35(6), 34–39.

Major, C. H. (2015). Chapter Six: Intellectual property. In Teaching online: A guide to theory, research, and practice (pp. 131–148). Johns Hopkins University Press.

Reyman, J. (2006). Copyright, distance education, and the TEACH Act: Implications for teaching writing. College Composition and Communication, 58(1), 30–45.

