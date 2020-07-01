Labs, the Arts, and Specialized Software

Teaching with discipline-specific or specialized software, along with recreating the rich experience of in-person science labs and the interaction of studio and performing arts, are some of the most challenging aspects of online education. In this section, we provide resources curated from professional societies and other educators that offer innovative ways to reimagine the in-person student experience.

Science Labs and Specialized Software

Virtual Science Labs

List of Simulations and Virtual Labs – Crowd-sourced list of simulations and virtual labs in: Anatomy and Physiology, Biology, Cell Biology/Genetics, Chemistry, Civics, Comparative Neuroanatomy, Environmental Science, Geology, Math, Physics, Physiology, Engineering, Epidemiology, etc.

Wright, L. Kate, et al. Web-Based Interactive Video Vignettes Create a Personalized Active Learning Classroom for Introducing Big Ideas in Introductory Biology. p. 12. https://eric.ed.gov/?id=EJ1126351

Remotely Hands-On – Teaching lab sciences and the fine arts during COVID-19. Inside Higher Ed, April 14, 2020.

Specialized Software

The vast majority of software companies have provided free access to their software during the pandemic, and a list of access options for Trinity students is presented below.

Instructors are also encouraged to consider switching to free, open-source software to replace the proprietary software they are currently using. It is important to remember, however, that the free software should be cross-platform for both Mac and PC as much as possible.

Ethical, easy-to-use and privacy-conscious alternatives to well-known software – https://switching.software/

Studio Arts

Arts Instructional Resources – State Education Agency Directors of Arts Education

Can you teach art online? – Art in America

Remote Teaching Resources for Studio Art and Art History – UNC College of Arts and Sciences

Remotely Hands-On – Teaching lab sciences and the fine arts during COVID-19. Inside Higher Ed, April 14, 2020.

Performing Arts

Dance

Resources for moving dance-based pedagogy online – The Dance Studies Association

Toward transformation: Digital tools for online dance pedagogy, Mila Parish (2016) – https://doi.org/10.1080/10632913.2016.1187974

Theatre

Teaching Theatre Online: A Shift in Pedagogy Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak – Dr. Daphnie Sicre, Loyola Marymount University

Music

Resources for Teaching Music and Audio Production Online – Dr. Eric Honour and Dr. Jeff Kaiser of University of Central Missouri and Dr. Michael James Olson of Minnesota State University-Mankato

Christopher Bill Guide to Remote Music Education

