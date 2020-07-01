Creating Media

Using media in a class is an effective complement to other forms of presentation. Audio podcasts, infographics, and digital timelines are all examples. These can create memorable teaching resources, to which students can return for reference. Media can be much more engaging and add some fun to a traditional class. Students with different learning styles benefit from various points of entry into class concepts.

These same tools can inspire interactive assignments. Students can exercise their creativity by thinking critically with various forms of media to reimagine and process key concepts.

Narrated Powerpoint

PowerPoint includes features that will allow you to build a lecture based on a slide deck, along with an audio recording. Viewers can then view your slides, with your narration and timed slide advances.

Links to More Information Narrated PowerPoint Help Faculty Uses Class Lecture / Presentations Student Uses Presentations

Recording Audio

Links to More Information Recording with Audacity

Recording from Your Smart Phone

Links to More Information Recording with Audacity

Recording from Your Smart Phone

Stories with Sound Faculty Uses Audio Only Lectures / Presentations Student Uses Presentations / Storytelling

Mary Mahoney

Angie Wolf

Voice recordings can be used in several ways, including simply providing an audio-only lecture or storytelling session for your students. Students can make use of audio-recording to complete assignments for presentations, podcasts or storytelling.

Video

Links to More Information Content Tips

Technical Tips

Kaltura Capture

Links to More Information Content Tips

Technical Tips

Kaltura Capture

Kaltura: Ordering captions Faculty Uses Lectures / Presentations Student Uses Presentations / Visual Storytelling

Angie Wolf

Recording yourself on video is a useful way to provide asynchronous lectures to students, especially if you plan to incorporate visual information like writing on a board or sharing models or other props. We suggest using Kaltura Capture to record and upload faculty lecture videos, as it is very easy to incorporate this media Into your Moodle course and generate a transcript.

Infographics

Links to More Information Infographics in PowerPoint

Links to More Information Infographics in PowerPoint

Designing in Canva Faculty Uses Visualizations Student Uses Visualizations

Rob Walsh

An infographic presents information or concepts in a simple visual format, leading to quick and clear understanding. They generally have only enough text to identify key-concepts, an rely on common icons, placement and color to convey information. Uses include illustrating a complex process, displaying data, and comparing options.

Data Visualization

Links to More Information Start with Tableau Faculty Uses Data Visualizations and Analysis Student Uses Data Visualizations and Analysis

Rob Walsh

Data Visualizations are used to provide a graphic representation of data, and can help students identify and understand relationships and connections. They are particularly useful for identifying trends and patterns in data.

Story Map

Links to More Information Make a StoryMap

Links to More Information Make a StoryMap

KnightLab StoryMap JS Faculty Uses Lectures / Presentations Student Uses Presentations / Visual Storytelling

Mary Mahoney

StoryMap JS is a free tool from Knight Labs for geographically mapping data. A variety of media files can be added to the map, letting users build out location-based stories.

Visual Time Line

Links to More Information Make a Timeline

Links to More Information Make a Timeline

Knight Lab Timeline JS Faculty Uses Lectures / Presentations Student Uses Presentations / Storytelling

Mary Mahoney

Building a visually compelling interactive timeline is easy with Knight Lab Timeline JS. This tool provides a simple interface for incorporating a variety of media. New users can begin with a simple spreadsheet, and add from there.

