RIT Design Studio Workshops

All faculty are welcome to attend a series of training workshops in July 2020 by Research, Instruction, Technology staff that are being offered in conjunction with the CTL Design Studio series with Flower Darby. Each workshop is designed to last roughly 30-40 minutes, with time for questions at the end. All of the workshops are being recorded so feel free to explore workshops you are not able to attend.

July 6 – 10 – Foundations of Online Teaching

Moodle Basics 1 – Tuesday, July 7, 2 pm : For faculty that have never used Moodle, this workshop will show you how to access your site, design the course structure, upload resources for students, and make sure your course is visible. No prerequisites.

Moodle Basics 2 – Wednesday, July 8, 2 pm : Learn how to structure an engaging and effective Moodle course. Topics include importing materials from other courses, setting up an interactive course schedule, and adding users and additional resources. Prerequisites: Moodle Basic 1 or some familiarity with Moodle.

Zoom Basics – Thursday, July 9, 2 pm: Learn how to get started with Zoom! This includes how to access your Trinity Zoom account, how to schedule a meeting, and how to invite participants. No prerequisites. Join this workshop via Zoom.

July 13 – 17 - Connections and Community Online

July 20 – 24 - Online Assessment Strategies That Guide Learning

July 27 – 31 - Putting It All Together

