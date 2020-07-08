RIT Design Studio Workshops

July 8, 2020

All faculty are welcome to attend a series of training workshops in July 2020 by Research, Instruction, Technology staff that are being offered in conjunction with the CTL Design Studio series with Flower Darby. Each workshop is designed to last roughly 30-40 minutes, with time for questions at the end. All of the workshops are being recorded so feel free to explore workshops you are not able to attend.

July 6 – 10 – Foundations of Online Teaching

  • Moodle Basics 1 Tuesday, July 7, 2 pm: For faculty that have never used Moodle, this workshop will show you how to access your site, design the course structure, upload resources for students, and make sure your course is visible. No prerequisites. 
  • Moodle Basics 2  – Wednesday, July 8, 2 pm: Learn how to structure an engaging and effective Moodle course. Topics include importing materials from other courses, setting up an interactive course schedule, and adding users and additional resources. Prerequisites: Moodle Basic 1 or some familiarity with Moodle. 
  • Zoom Basics Thursday, July 9, 2 pm: Learn how to get started with Zoom! This includes how to access your Trinity Zoom account, how to schedule a meeting, and how to invite participants. No prerequisites. Join this workshop via Zoom.

July 13 – 17 - Connections and Community Online

July 20 – 24 - Online Assessment Strategies That Guide Learning

July 27 – 31  - Putting It All Together

  • Moodle 8: Gradebook – Tuesday, July 28, 10 am: The Moodle Gradebook gives students an individualized report of their grades throughout the semester, improving communication and engagement. Learn how to structure the Gradebook with optional weights and/or categories, plus how to enter in grades manually. Join this workshop via Zoom.
  • Moodle 9: A Look Ahead Tuesday, July 28, 2 pm: Jason Jones, Director of Research, Instruction, Technology, will present changes coming to Moodle this summer. Join this workshop via Zoom.
  • Teaching in a Hybrid Classroom – Wednesday, July 29, 2 pm: Learn about tools and strategies for facilitating courses that include both in-person and remote students. John Dlugosz, Learning Spaces Manager, will demonstrate the new technology designed for hybrid courses. Join this workshop via Zoom.
  • Designing Digital Projects for Remote Courses – Thursday, July 30, 10 am: Learn about some easy digital assignments you can incorporate into your class. We will talk about the process of conceptualizing, constructing, and assessing digital work using Knightlab tools (Storymap and Timeline) and how to embed these creations in Moodle. Faculty can follow up for individual appointments to develop an assignment unique to their class using an array of techniques appropriate to their discipline. Join this workshop via Zoom.
  • Moodle 10: Monitoring Student Progress and Participation – Thursday, July 30, 2 pm: Explore the different ways faculty can monitor student participation and activity completion in Moodle. We will also learn how to structure sequential activities so that students progress through content using skills learned in previous lessons. Join this workshop via Zoom.

