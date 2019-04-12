Lesson Plan 2: Population Ecology

On April 4th, 2019 I taught Ms. Dougan’s seventh grade class at McDonough Middle School in Hartford, Conneticut. My lesson plan is focused on introducing and helping the students understand population ecology and the elements that influence a population such as carrying capacity, limiting factors and population size. It is focused primarily on science learning but uses some math to assist with that understanding. In order to execute this plan I focused my lesson around the video game fallout shelter and a role playing game that was developed by the students as we went along. This was the students first introduction to population ecology so I only had to cover the basic concepts of population ecology and following my lesson, the students would dive deeper into the concept and terminology surrounding the subject. The classroom itself is a 7th grade science class, composed of roughly 15 students. In the classroom, I had access to a smart monitor which allowed me to display the game onto a bigger screen for the students to view. The learning objectives for my lesson plan are as follows.

Learning Objectives:

Students will be able to-

Understand how resource availability affects populations of an ecosystem.

Develop/create own functioning ecosystem, and recognize key terms

Demonstrate understanding of topic (summative and formative assessments)

Key Terms-

Limiting Factors-the environmental factor that is of predominant importance in restricting the size of a population

Population Ecology-Population ecology is a sub-field of ecology that deals with the dynamics of species populations and how these populations interact with the environment. It is the study of how the population sizes of species change over time and space.

Carrying Capacity-the number of people, other living organisms, or crops that a region can support without environmental degradation.

Population Size– current amount of people living in the community

Biotic-are all of the living things in an ecosystem, such as plants and animals. These living things interact with one another in many ways. Biotic factors and their interactions can be broken down into three groups: Producers, Consumers, Decomposers

Abiotic-are the non-living parts of the environment that can often have a major influence on living organisms. Abiotic factors include water, sunlight, oxygen, soil and temperature.

Communities– group of different species living in the same area at the same time

Assessment- A website called Quizzes.com, which contains various level quizzes on multiple topics. I used this site to find a quiz on population ecology. to test students understanding of the topic. I also asked them questions during the lesson and posed various situations to test their knowledge on population ecology.

Lesson Plan:

At the start of class I was at the front starting up the Fallout Shelter game on my computer while it was simultaneously being displayed on the monitor. The students immediately came into the classroom attentive, focused and quiet. I pretended to be absorbed in the game for a little less than a minute until all the students had finished filing into the classroom and everyone was seated. Students began to ask questions and once I knew they were curious and I had their attention, I asked them if they played video games. I then had them name some of the games they played and wrote them on the board. From there I asked if anyone has ever seen the game Fallout Shelter

Equity:

For my lesson plan I am aware that not all students have access to gaming consoles so I chose a video game that is free and available on multiple platforms. This game is called Fallout Shelter which can be downloaded on phones, computers, or gaming consoles. I also chose this game since it was likely that none of the students have ever played before, which allowed for all the students to learn and problem solve together on equal footing. In order to ensure the equal footing I asked them to simply talk about what they observe about the game which allows for all answers to be correct and nobody to be wrong. I encouraged them to ask questions about the game by asking them what questions they may have about what they observe. I believe with the first part of my lesson I was successful in creating an environment where all the students felt comfortable about asking questions and speaking up about what they were thinking. For the second part of my lesson I also tried to address equity by having them make up their own role playing scenario so that the lesson was generated more by them. By having them create the scenario it addressed my own concern that they may not fully understand the scenario I create and allowed them to relate to the problem better.

Reflection:

Resources:

Curriculum Standards used for Student Learning Objectives :

