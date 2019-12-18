Creative Expression – Rap

Lyrics

Jazz (We’ve Got) by A Tribe Called Quest

We’ve Got the Jazz x4

he infiltration

You’re taking over our very nation

With all the hating

Ain’t appreciating what we’ve been waiting on

I’m tryna talk to you

But you don’t listen

Consuming people’s minds

With fool’s gold that shines and glistens

You had us segregating for way too long

You fed us visions a dream

that was way too wrong

Erased our spirituals

For your race-based songs

And it goes on and on

You hurt our feelings

You kill our brothers

You make us fighters, harming others

We’re really lovers

See, I’ve been tryna be patient

Keep cool through meditation

Following my ancestors

And started trailblazing

But then you got me mixed up with somebody else

I gotta work on some things about myself

Cuz I get angry about this treatment way too fast

And I can’t seem to move on from the past

But Martin Luther, he taught us better

Birmingham, Alabama

He wrote the letter

He gave the speeches

Saw the vision

Embrace the pigment

Similarities through all the difference

I know it’s in us

X told us to stand up

Don’t put their worth aside

Don’t get knocked down, pushed over

Or be taken for a ride

Stepped on your foot? Do it right back

An eye for an eye

I’m not being attacked

We should spread LOVE

PEACE, AND HARMONY

We gotta take care of our

Friends and families

Change doesn’t start unless

You pick up your feet

And that begins with you and me

We’ve Got the Jazz x4

Well, I’m just spitting all the facts

Racism, sexism

It’s truly wack

Don’t stand in our way

Cuz we clap back

Underground railroad

We’re rebuilding the tracks

I mean, I’m just saying

What kind of rules are we breaking?

Rosa Parks,

And the risk she was taking

We should do the same

Not for name, fame, or title

But for the American Bible

Standing up for natural rights

I call it petition

You call it a fight

We tryna move forward,

So we could do what we want

I hope you figure that out

By the end of this song

Seeing is believing

Achieving the meaning

Of being

And never leaving

The scene

And I’m gonna be jazzy

My people have to happy

Waited 400

Y’all need to make this snappy

Still can’t proclaim that I am free

Although we supposedly

Ended slavery

Back in the days, that would’ve been okay

But I’m forgotten

So I gotta make a way

Things gotta change

And be rearranged

I’m not gonna take things

The way they stay

We gotta help each other

We are wasting time

And I just spit the truth

All in a rhyme