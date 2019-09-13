Writing Prompt #2: Schofield’s Quote

Kyran Pina

Professor Powell

Leadership, War & Hollywood

September 13, 2019

Inspiration. The key to being a great leader. Many historical figures were so successful based on their ability to inspire others and overcome great adversity to achieve a common goal. When a group of people are disciplined and inspired, they are able to achieve anything. Major General John M. Schofield describes leadership by saying, “The discipline which makes the soldiers of a free country reliable in battle is not to be gained by harsh or tyrannical treatment. On the contrary, such treatment is far more likely to destroy than to make an army. It is possible to impart instruction and to give commands in such a manner and such a tone of voice to inspire in the soldier no feeling but an intense desire to obey, while the opposite manner and tone of voice cannot fail to excite strong resentment and a desire to disobey. The one mode or the other of dealing with subordinates springs from a corresponding spirit in the breast of the commander. He who feels the respect which is due to others cannot fail to inspire in them regard for himself, while he who feels, and hence manifests, disrespect toward others, especially his inferiors, cannot fail to inspire hatred against himself.” This quote resonates with me because it focuses on the importance of inspiration and respect, qualities I seek to make myself a better leader. This quote is saying that being hard on a group of soldiers can only get a leader and mission so far. It is when these soldiers are inspired that the mission is taken the extra mile. Harsh and tyrannical treatment force soldiers to fight with their head, while inspiration and respect force them to fight with their hearts. A soldier fighting out of fear could never be as strong as a soldier fighting with a passion. A scene from the movie Glory that is inspirational and supports Schofield’s definition is when Private Trip (Denzel Washington) grabs the American flag, looks back at his comrades and rings out a glorified “Come On!” The reason this moment is so inspirational is that this was right after Colonel Shaw was shot and killed. Losing their commanding officer, who they were fond of, is a morale drenching moment for a company. In that moment, all the men were frozen in shock and disbelief. Private Trip’s actions reminded them of their duty and inspired them to charge forward. His simple words tore the men from that place of despair and threw them back into the battle. In Schofield’s quote, he says, “It is possible to impart instruction and to give commands in such a manner and such a tone of voice to inspire in the soldier no feeling but an intense desire to obey.” Scholfield is saying that if a leader gives commands to his soldiers in a well mannered and strong tone, then his followers will want to obey. This tone must be passionate and in believe of accomplishing the goal. This tells us that the roar of Private Trip was in this tone and manner that made the men want to continue fighting. This scene resonated with me because the Private sacrificed his life to inspire others and continue the mission. That instance of courage and bravery was unlike anything I’ve seen before. After reading Scholfield’s quote and rewatching that scene I see the significance of that “tone of voice.” Something I will remember the next time I am leading a group of individuals. In addition, another scene from Gettysburg that is inspirational and supports Scholfield’s definition is when Colonel Chamberlain gives a speech to the group of Maine men who no longer want to participate in the war. He uses his manner and tone to inspire these men as Scholfield mentions to deliver his speech. Chamberlain proceeds to remind the men why they signed up in the first place for it was the right thing to do. He reminded them that they were fighting for the freedom of all men and that what they were doing was something never done before by any army. Chamberlain didn’t try to coerce the men to continue fighting by threatening to shoot them (had the authority to) but instead expressed his gratitude for the service they had already done. While everyone else was looking down upon these men, Chamberlains was giving them their respect. In Schofield’s quote, he says, “He who feels the respect which is due to others cannot fail to inspire in them regard for himself.” This is saying that a leader who respects his men and expresses this respect inspires them and in return creates respect for himself. This tells us that Colonel Chamberlain’s respect for the Maine men inspired them to rejoin the war effort and made them respect him as a leader. This scene resonated with me because Chamberlains was able to change the minds of over a hundred men with his words and his respect for them. This reminded me that no matter what the situation is leading or not, to always give respect where it is due.

It takes one moment to inspire others and make a change. Anyone can be that inspiration, from a private grabbing a flag to a Colonel giving a speech. If you can get people to believe in you then you can accomplish almost anything. I have learned a great deal about leadership from these films and I am a better leader because of them. I also understand leadership better because of Schofield’s definition. This quote will always resonate with me for I will remember to have that tone of voice when trying to inspire and always give my respect.