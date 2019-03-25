The Library is pleased to announce a purchase (in progress) of the following e-book collections:

Palgrave e-book archive (pre-2005).

Palgrave e-books 2005-2015

Springer e-book archive (pre-1997, English)

Palgrave publishes in the social sciences and humanities, whereas Springer focuses on math and sciences. As with our current Palgrave and Springer holdings, these collections are DRM-free and are a one-time purchase with no ongoing payments.

Did you know? As a Trinity faculty member, staff member, or student, you may buy a print copy of Palgrave/Springer e-books on demand for only $24.99 each. Look for the My Copy icon on the e-book table of contents page.