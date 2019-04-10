Need a quiet study space?

In general, the higher you go up in levels within the library, the quieter the space becomes.

Level 3 is designated Silent Space

Level 2 is designated Quiet Space

Level 1, A and B are Social Spaces

Level C also tends to be a quiet space, although seating on this level is limited.

You can, however also book a Group Study Space located on levels 3, 2 and 1 within the library.

The Library provides a variety of spaces and tools to facilitate research and learning in the Library. Group study rooms may be reserved by Trinity College students for groups of two or more for group study or other curricular activities. Time slots are 1 hour long but one can select up to 2 time slots per day, for a maximum of 2 hours.

Reservations require a valid @trincoll.edu email, and room access requires a current Trinity ID.

Unreserved rooms that are empty after the start of a time slot are available on a first-come basis until the next scheduled time period. Otherwise room use requires reservations through the web form, linked below.