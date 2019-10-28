There isn’t much better on a chilly autumn day than curling up under a blanket with a good book. If you’re looking for the right book to do just that, the library has you covered! Along with the myriad of classic works that can be found in the main collection the library has a dedicated collection of over 1300 popular fiction novels, young adult novels, popular nonfiction books, and graphic novels in the Leisure Reading and Graphic Novels collections.

Can’t find the book you want? Let us know and we will do our best to add it to the collection! You can leave requests for new purchases on the suggestion whiteboard located next to the Leisure Reading collection or send requests directly to Kim Rinaldo (leisure reading) or Rob Walsh (graphic novels).

Here are just a few of the new books added to these collections this year:

The Cabin at the End of the World, Paul Tremblay (2018 Bram Stoker Award Winner)

The Calculating Stars, Mary Robinette Kowal (2019 Hugo Award Winner)

Celestial Bodies, Jokha Alharthi (2019 Man Booker Prize Winner)

Good Omens, Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett (Student Request)

Neuromancer, William Gibson (Student Request)

The Overstory, Richard Powers (2019 Pulitzer Prize Winner)

Sailor Moon Vol. 1-3, Naoko Takeuchi (Student Request)

So B. It, Sarah Weeks (Student Request)

Skyward, Brandon Sanderson (Student Request)

Spiderman Noir, David Hine (Student Request)

Umbrella Academy Vol. 1, Gerard Way (Student Request)

New this year to the library is the Wellness Collection. Books in this collection address wellness topics relevant to young adults in general and college students in particular, such as healthy eating, self-love, fitness, social skills, and managing stress. Feel free to request new purchases for the wellness collection too, either by writing your request on the suggestion whiteboard or sending it to Kim Rinaldo.

These collections can be found on Level A near the Watkinson Library entrance. Books from these collections are also often featured on the displays near the library’s front desk. October’s display theme is horror, so if you’re a fan of scary stories be sure to check it out! You can also see a sample of the books in these three collections at the Mather Hall pop up libraries. These pop up libraries run from noon to 1:30 on October 23, November, 6, November 20, and December 11 and can be found at a table in the front entrance of Mather Hall.