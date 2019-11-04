Nearly 400 photographic slides of Trinidad Carnival dating from about 1998 were produced in association with the Trinity College in Trinidad Global Learning Site. These have been digitized and published online by our Digital Collections and Services staff and are publicly available to view as the Trinidad Carnival Images collection in our licensed Artstor image repository. The images document Carnival activities, participants, and many traditional characters and costumes. https://library.artstor.org/#/collection/10003682.