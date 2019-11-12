The library has set up campus-wide subscriptions to ​The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post, which are available to all current faculty, staff, and students.

​The New York Times: After registration, users may log in from anywhere or use the app. Users who already have an account with a Trinity e-mail don’t need to register again. Faculty & staff must re-register every year. Please check the Library A-Z entry for more details. Sign up online​.

The Wall Street Journal: Individuals must create a personal account while on the network. Once an account is set up, access is via login/password from anywhere, including the mobile WSJ app. Content from the last four years is available on a rolling basis. Sign up online​.

​Washington Post: No registration required.