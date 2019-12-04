When it’s cold outside, there’s nothing better than sitting by a cozy fire.

You may already know how to reserve a study space in the library, but did you know that the library now features a cozy spot with a real burning fireplace? This nook is so much better than any 12-hour video of fireplace crackling sounds, and offers the true warmth someone needs to stay up all night and study.

You can’t book these comfortable seats in advance, but the fire will burn 24-hours a day for library patrons that are faced with late nights and early mornings. When you’re contemplating your next study space, look no further.

Find this warm and cozy fireplace on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the 24-hour zone of the library, in the DiBenedetto Reading Room. Enjoy!