A number of people have mentioned that they haven’t been receiving notifications from our IS Desk ticketing system. We found that sometimes these notifications end up in your “Other” tab within Outlook. If you ever find one of these notifications sitting in your “Other” tab, you can move them into your “Focused” tab. Once you do this, future emails from our ticketing system will be directed to your focused tab.

To find more information on your focused and other tabs or to remove these options from your inbox, please see the following: Microsoft Outlook Article

If you have any questions, please contact the IS Desk:

Self-Service: Submit a help request!

Email: helpdesk@trincoll.edu

Students: 860-297-2007

Faculty and Staff: 860-297-2100