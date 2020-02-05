Winter blues got you down? Why not try a one night stand with a book? Staff and students working in Information Services have recommended some of their favorite reads for you! The catch is you have to take a bit of a leap of faith and try something new–our books are wrapped up so you won’t know the title and this will be a blind date. But as always at the library, the book is free to you, so you have literally nothing to lose. And unlike a person blind date, you won’t need to plan an exit strategy.

The books are available now in the library atrium. Join us Friday February 7, 2020, 1 to 3pm in the atrium of LITC for cupcakes and candy to celebrate having a Blind Date with a Book!