Due to the new printing system and the new Canon multi-function devices, we’ve been able to make a few improvements over winter break. We have added 11×17 and legal sized page options, dramatically reduced the cost of color printing, and fixed some of the issues you might have experienced with the new system. We recommend you try the new Canon multi-function printer/copier/scanner in Library’s A level 24-hour zone. We are adding another Canon multi-function machine on the B level very soon as well. These devices cost less and offer more options than the old print release stations. If you would like advice on how to use the new devices to print limited page ranges, add staples, or anything else, please feel free to ask us at the Information Services Desk on Level A or visit our website!