The library would like the Trinity community to know that we are prepared to support remote learning and research for as long as needed.

Any fines that may occur for materials due while students remain off campus will be waived. Options are being explored to extend the due dates of materials due before April 5th.

All of the library’s electronic resources are accessible off campus. You do NOT need to sign into the VPN. To access these databases you must do so through a link from any of the following sources:

You will be asked to sign in with your Trinity username and password before accessing the first resource each session.

If you encounter any problems please contact the library at library.feedback@trincoll.edu

or call 860-297-2007