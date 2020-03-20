Due to the need for staff to do the majority of their work remotely, digitization services can no longer be offered. Library staff will continue to look for any available digital content to fill course support needs, for both books and videos. In some cases new ebook and film streaming content is being made available free of charge due to the COVID-19 situation. We encourage you to reach out to staff to discuss what options are available to you. Please send questions to library.feedback@trincoll.edu