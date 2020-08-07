Streaming Films

Many classes use library streaming video resources, and we expect this fall will be no different. As faculty plan to use films in classes, we remind everyone that films from Kanopy and Swank are on one-year licenses with expiration dates throughout the year. If you’ve used a film in the past, or even checked it recently, it might expire before the class starts. Records in OneSearch list expiration dates and you may look there or ask us to check for you.

The films below have recently expired or will expire soon, let us know if you need to have them renewed for the fall: