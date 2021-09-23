Textbooks at the Library

In recognition of prodigious textbook costs that can create a barrier to student learning, the library has purchased over forty texts assigned this semester and placed them on permanent physical reserve! We encourage everyone to review the list below and use any of the available titles.

Thanks to an extremely generous donation made by the Trinity Student Government Association the library was able to purchase all required textbooks costing more than $50.00 to rent or buy from the Trinity bookstore that do not include a unique electronic access code to additional materials and that the library does not already own. To see if the library already owns a copy of an assigned textbook you can search for the title in our electronic catalog, OneSearch. Any book located in Trinity Library Course Reserves can be checked out and used in the library for 3 hours at a time. A replacement fee equivalent to the cost of the textbook will be charged for books checked out and not returned.

If faculty have additional titles they would like the library to make available for print or electronic reserve please let us know as soon as possible! Library staff are working hard to process course reserve requests as they come in. Instructions for placing a course reserves and digital media request can be found here.