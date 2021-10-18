Need special resources for a senior thesis? Ask us!

With a generous donation from the Student Government Association the library is now able in some cases to purchase resources that will support junior or senior research projects. Examples of the types of resources we might be able to provide you:

research database

data set(s)

digital archive

Applying for help is simple. Just tell us what your project is and what you need in this form. We’ll do some research and see if it is possible to provide you access. We’ll also need to get sign off from your faculty advisor.

Funds will be limited to be sure to apply early!