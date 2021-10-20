Publishing Beyond Print: A Conversation on the Possibilities of Open Access Books

In celebration of Open Access Week, please join the Library for a panel discussion on Open Access (OA) monographs, a publishing model that can help scholarship find a wider audience.

While OA journals have been widely adopted by the academic publishing system, OA monographs are less common and have only recently found substantial support through initiatives such as Knowledge Unlatched, Lever Press, MIT Press Open, and TOME. Book authors Jack Dougherty, Stefanie Chambers, and Alyson Spurgas have each experienced the publication of an Open Access book in different ways. They will discuss how they arrived at Open Access publishing, and how it has been different than print. Katie Bauer, Director of Collections, Discovery, & Access Services, will then lead a discussion around how Library collections budgets can potentially support Open Access monograph publishing.

October 28: 12:15 – 1:15pm Zoom

Open Access Books to be discussed: