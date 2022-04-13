The Library is pleased to announce that by popular request, we now subscribe to Ancestry Library Edition. This new genealogy research tool provides instant access to a wide range of unique resources for genealogical and historical research. With more than 1.5 billion names in over 4,000 databases, Ancestry Library Edition includes records from the United States Census; military records; court, land and probate records; vital and church records; directories; passenger lists and more. These collections are continuously expanding, with new content added every business day.