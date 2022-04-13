Ancestry.com Library edition now available

The Library is pleased to announce that by popular request, we now subscribe to Ancestry Library Edition. This new genealogy research tool provides instant access to a wide range of unique resources for genealogical and historical research. With more than 1.5 billion names in over 4,000 databases, Ancestry Library Edition includes records from the United States Census; military records; court, land and probate records; vital and church records; directories; passenger lists and more. These collections are continuously expanding, with new content added every business day.