Jumpstart 2022

Faculty: Please mark your calendars for Jumpstart, Wednesday, August 24, 10am – 2pm in the Raether Center for Educational Technology. This event is designed to help you — and your syllabus — get ready for the fall semester. Join drop-in sessions with librarians and instructional technologists on FAQs like using Moodle, building research assignments, teaching with primary sources, and designing digital projects.

Feel free to join us whenever your schedule allows, or stay for the full session. Light lunch provided.

More details to come!