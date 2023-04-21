Check out River Bend Bookshop, the Library’s New Local Book Vendor

Small local bookshops are rare gems and Trinity is lucky to have several close by. Earlier this year the library set up an account with one, the River Bend Bookshop in West Hartford, and have started purchasing books from them for the Wellness, Leisure Reading, and Graphic Novels collections. In the last two months the library has purchased more than twenty books from the River Bend Bookshop and we look forward to buying many more.

The River Bend Bookshop is an independent small bookstore with locations in Glastonbury and West Hartford. Both locations are quintessential cozy bookshops, visiting either is a wonderful way to spend the afternoon for any book lover. But if you can’t make it to their physical stores they also have a website that offers lists of staff picks, upcoming releases for pre-order, best sellers, indie books, banned or challenged books, and digital audiobooks. You can place orders for pickup or delivery, and even order signed copies of certain titles. You can visit their website at the following url: https://www.riverbendbookshop.com/

As an official collection development policy takes shape this summer the library will discuss our commitment to supporting small local businesses and finding alternative vendors to large corporations that dominate the industry. We hope that this partnership with River Bend Bookshop is not only the start of a long relationship, but also the precursor to others as the library works to directly support small businesses in the Hartford area and beyond.